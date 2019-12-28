Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Vet Performed Surgery on Pregnant Cockroach Who Developed Complications While Giving Birth

Veterinarians in Russia have performed a surgery on a pregnant cockroach.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vet Performed Surgery on Pregnant Cockroach Who Developed Complications While Giving Birth
Veterinarians in Russia have performed a surgery on a pregnant cockroach.

Veterinarians in Russia have performed a surgery on a pregnant cockroach. The operation was performed in Krasnoyarsk city of the Siberian region.

The cockroach had reportedly developed complications while giving birth to her offspring. The cocoon that carried the young one failed to draw inside her body and remained exposed to the outer environment, the Outlet magazine reported.

This was a pet cockroach and when the owner realized that the insect was facing difficulties, he immediately took her to a nearby veterinary clinic.

For the veterinarians, performing a surgery on a tiny creature was a big challenge. They used as many as three painkillers – an internal drug, a local anesthetic and gas anaesthesia – during the complicated surgery. Then the doctors then removed the egg pouch from the cockroach’s body.

The cockroach was identified as Archimandrita cockroach, originally found in the forests of South America. The cockroach can grow up to eight centimetres.

The doctors shared a video of the whole operation on the Russian social media platform VK. After the operation they wished the cockroach on their social media account, saying “We wish the best of health to the beauty.”

If the doctors hadn’t removed the egg pouch from the cockroach, it would have developed infections and would have put the insect’s life at risk, said another report.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram