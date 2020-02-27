Vets Rescue Monty the Python After it Swallowed a Beach Towel

Snakes, especially pythons, are known to swallow their food whole. Things can get tricky though, if a snake ends up swallowing something inedible.

Monty, an 18-year-old Jungle Carpet Python, was brought to a hospital after her owners caught the 3-metre snake swallowing a beach towel.

The female python was brought to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital near Sydney to get the towel extracted from her gastrointestinal tract.

The hospital shared the news on its Facebook page, saying how their Avian and Exotics Department was taken by surprise with the “unusual” and “extraordinary” case.

The vets had to anaesthetize the snake and radiographs were taken to detect the exact location of the towel. The Facebook post added that “very long forceps” were placed through the endoscope to grasp the end of the towel.

The vets managed to pull out the entire towel “unharmed” and the episode ended with “smiles all round”.

Monty was discharged from the hospital on the same day and her owner reported that she was “back to her happy, hungry self”.

People were amused by the “strange” eating habit of the snake. One Facebook user commented, “What would make the snake eat a towel?”

Another spoke on the same lines, wondering why a snake thought a towel to be her meal.

Other social media users praised the vets for their work and saving the snake.

One commented on the amusing story and commended the "incredible work" from the doctors' team. They also wished quick recovery for Monty.