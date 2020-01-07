Take the pledge to vote

Vets Shocked to Find 40-Inch Lead Lodged Inside Stanley the Labrador Who Had Swallowed It

A chocolate coloured Labrador had the vets shocked after he came to them with a meter of lead lodged inside him.

Trending Desk

January 7, 2020
Vets Shocked to Find 40-Inch Lead Lodged Inside Stanley the Labrador Who Had Swallowed It
Photos: Kennedy News and Media

A chocolate coloured Labrador had the vets shocked after he came to them with a meter of lead lodged inside him, out of which some of it was hanging out from his bum.

Apparently, the dog named Stanley, had devoured a lead measuring one meter, along with the metal clamps. The incident took place a day after Christmas.

Stanley’s owner, Vanessa Waters had called the hospital stating that her dog had eaten a lead and the same is hanging out of his bottom.

The vets initially tried to remove it with pain relief but were not successful in doing so.

Later, the doctors at Herefordshire’s Brookfield Vets in Hereford, found out in the X-ray that the lead had gone through his large intestine.

The surgery was carried out during which the doctor’s discovered the lead’s metal fittings and clamp were stuck to the pooch’s stomach and large intestine.

After the surgery was performed, Stanley is believed to be on the road to recovery.

"I am glad to report that Stanley is back to his usual self, and can't thank Victoria and her team enough for their skill and care," said Vanessa.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
