VFX Artist Reveals the Magic Behind that Disturbing Backflip Video You Cannot Stop Watching

A disturbing video of a "failed" backflip has taken netizens by parts surprise and mostly disgust. In the clip, Jiemba Sands, a popular YouTuber, can be seen attempting backflip wearing black high heels.

These clips often lead to disastrous accidents and people were expecting the same.

While the flip was successful in reality, in the edited video, the YouTuber ends up disintegrating in bloody chunks. The horrifying visual is amplified by a gross sound effect added in the short clip.

Have a look at the video:







Now, the mystery behind the trick has been disclosed by the creator. VFX artist Raghav Anil Kumar said he made the video in collaboration with Jiemba Sands.

Kumar shared a video on his Instagram account Shutter Authority, explaining how he added the VFX to the original clip.

“Watching a person break apart into pieces is certainly going to be horrifying,” Kumar told Mashable. But, he added, the way the pieces of the body fall apart is “cartoony”, much like what is seen in Looney Tunes or Tom and Jerry.

Commenting on his collaboration, Kumar said that he tried to “challenge” himself to make something that is “already unexpected even more unexpected”, and Jiemba's content was the “perfect fit” for this.

The post was widely shared across social media platforms including by Hollywood star Will Smith.

The video posted on Twitter garnered over 13.8 million views

Sick flip bruh pic.twitter.com/gADC0Qs213 — Human Beeing | 🐐 (@human_not_bees) February 19, 2020

I watched it like 15 times and I’m still taken back every single time. — Kiss my Fat Ash (@Tobi_Is_Fab) February 19, 2020

MY HEART FELL OUT OF MY ASS — ✨parker✨ is seeing mcr :,) (fan account) (@polaroiddddnp) February 19, 2020

this was shocking ... and a little gross, like frozen steak — R (@O_PIN_unated) February 19, 2020

Kumar also advised budding VFX artists to keep practising as tutorials won’t be teaching exactly “what you're going after”.