Vibing in the Sky: Man Flies to Dunkin' Donuts Drive Thru, Enjoys the Sweet Bun Mid-air

​When 26-year-old Tucker Gott feels hungry in the evening and the weather is nice, his errand to a local food outlet is no ordinary one. He sets up his paramotor — his flying device — sits in it and jumps into the sky. He never forgets to carry cameras along, to give his Youtube subscribers a taste of how it feels to be up in the sky, flying high. In his latest video, Gott flies to a local Dunkin Donuts outlet, not far from his place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, United States. On his way, he calls the store to ask if they would serve him if he comes flying, then places an order using the app, all while he is in the air enjoying a view that any flight-fascinated person would envy him for. People are in awe of his flying endeavour.

Someone wrote in the comment section that vibing in the sky with a box of doughnuts is living life. Another quipped that his video, despite Gott clarifying that it was not sponsored by the doughnut company, can be a great advertisement for Dunkin Doughnuts and they should award Gott a thousand points.

In the Youtube video that Gott posted on May 29, he cleans his paramotor, loads it in his truck, and goes to a nearby park. Then, he takes off in his paramotor and talks to the camera while in the sky. “Check my rear-view,” he says. In the background, we can see the horizon, the trees getting smaller, with and without green grass. When he switches to the front view, we see the road on the ground passing by as if he is on a bike, except the bike is not running, it is flying.

A user commented that seeing him use his phone in the air made them anxious. When Gott reaches the store, he is greeted by people who are fascinated seeing him land from the sky. He fetches doughnuts, launches to return and has a meal during his flight. Answering a person who asked about his paramotor, he says that it cost him around $12,000 (about Rs. 8,78,000).

