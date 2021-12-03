Vicky-Katrina Wedding or 'Mission Impossible'? NDAs, Codes at Ceremony Baffle Desis

Secret codes, non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), 100 bouncers and no contact with the outside world: while in the past that might have called a Mission Impossible movie to mind, now the only thing it means for Desis is the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding. With the Bollywood stars set to tie the knot on December 9, it has been reported that the wedding guests at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 are to be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential. The guests will be allowed entry into the wedding venue on the basis of the secret codes provided to them. The identity of the special guests will be kept confidential, hence the hotel has allotted codes instead of names to all the guests. They will be provided different services, such as room service, security etc, based on these codes.

The hype about celebrity weddings is nothing new, but the super secrecy of what’s set to be a mega event was rather unprecedented and set the memes rolling.

#VickyKatrinaWeddingSources have confirmed that Guests have to solve this for entry at wedding venue : pic.twitter.com/IwH3LV4sXb— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) December 2, 2021

Shahi paneer will be given to people after checking their Adhaar card and Naan only once they show their double vaccinated certificate.#VickyKatrinaWedding https://t.co/lijfjti8r1— Utkarsh Gupta (@guptautkarsh5) December 1, 2021

#VickyKatrinaWeddingSources confirmed that guests have to solve this before they enter 😂 pic.twitter.com/ktsJ8og1Hr— Mr.ironical babua (@MrIronical) December 2, 2021

Sources have confirmed that Guests would have to use codeword “Khul ja simsim ” to come in.#VickyKatrinaWedding— Diaa (@JoshiDiya_) December 2, 2021

I think #VickyKatrinaWedding will be so confidential that guests will be invited to Rajasthan & the wedding will take place elsewhere in the universe.PS- I cannot tell you whether I have been invited to the wedding because I have signed a non-disclosure agreement. 🤣🤣🤣 — Shashank Rayal (@shashankrayal) December 2, 2021

#Latest: Mobile phones with cameras will be confiscated outside the wedding venue. Guests are allowed to carry their own landline phones to make urgent calls.#VickyKatrinaWedding— Utkarsh Gupta (@guptautkarsh5) December 2, 2021

According to sources, the SOPs laid down for the grand wedding ceremony include - non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures and location on social media etc. Also, the guests shouldn’t have any contact with the outside world till they leave the venue, the sources said.

Preparations are under way at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur district. Special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. Both the suites have private swimming pools and gardens attached to them, while the windows open to a grand view of the Aravali hills. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11. The wedding preparations have been entrusted to six different vendors, who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

