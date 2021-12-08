While fans around the world wait for glimpses of the big, fat Bollywood wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, Vicky’s Wikipedia page shows that he is already married to Katrina. In the ‘spouse’ section of the ‘Masaan’ actor’s page, Katrina’s name is there already. Is it an inadvertent mistake, a prank or the truth? Rumours had been floating around that the actors already had a court marriage, and they are holding the social function in the plush fort. According to latest updates on Vickat wedding, Farah Khan and Karan Johar, who are both close to Katrina and Vicky, have seemingly reached the wedding venue. They shared a reel video recently that looks to be from a hotel room, most possibly the Six Senses resort.

Snapshot from Vicky Kaushal’s Wikipedia page.

Sources have said that Vicky Kaushal will arrive in style at the wedding venue, riding a seven horse-drawn chariot. The three-day extravagant wedding kickstarted at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday. A sangeet ceremony was held at the venue last night with much fanfare. The entire venue was lit up and there were even fireworks. Earlier on Tuesday, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour. The wedding will see a lot of VIP guests coming in and many Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt among others are reportedly going to be a part of the festivities. According to a source, the locals aren’t very happy with the set-up as they aren’t allowed to move freely in their own village

The wedding has been the talking point of tinsel town, with even actress Kangana Ranaut talking about it. She took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on what appears to be the VicKat wedding. The Manikarnika actor made a reference to their age difference which is of five years. Katrina is five years elder to Vicky. “Kudos to men and women for redefining gender stereotypes," she wrote.

