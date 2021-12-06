Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Fans Are Shipping First 'Meeting' of Couple

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take their vows for their wedding. The venue of the wedding is located in Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan. All eyes are on Vicky-Katrina’s 15th-century wedding venue and the celebrity inflow in the city over the next few days. As many as 120 guests, including film industry heavyweights, are expected to be at the venue for the wedding functions, to be held between December 7 and 10.

Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted for the film fraternity at a much later date. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. The Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by Mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will also be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6 and depart on December 11. Interesting details related to the attendees and ceremonies have been surfacing in news report every passing hour as anticipation for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is at an all time high. Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap.’

Before the wedding, however, fans are going back to an old video, which is allegedly the first time the actors met. An old interaction of the couple has since the engagement rumours gone viral on Indian internet. The interview from 2019 is called “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal | TapeCast Season 2 Episode | Film Companion." In the video, they jokingly mention that, “The first time we’ll sit across from each other and talk, who knew it would be on camera and recorded?" In the video, they talk about family, self, and ambitions. One moment from the video, which particularly stood out was Katrina Kaif’s interaction with Vicky Kaushal, where they almost felt like old friends who knew a lot about each other. At one point in the video, Kaushal mentions a poem by Rudyrard Kipling, ‘If’ and Kaif immediately knows which lines he’s reffering to in the poem ‘Success and failure just the same."

This was one of the many instances in the almost 23-minute long interview that made Bollywood fans ship the couple. Even after the rumours, the video is filled with comments understanding why the couple are together.

Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari. Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests.

