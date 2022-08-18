Vicky Kaushal Recreates 'Fainting' Moment on Koffee With Karan, Twitter Calls it 'Iconic'

Vicky Kaushal and Siddharth Malhotra’s appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 latest episode was one of the more entertaining ones and it had some moments which shone through. Nobody is yet fully over the super private VicKat wedding and how it unfolded like a fairytale. It all started on that very Koffee With Karan couch, for which, this episode, Karan Johar took full credit. Vicky, for his part, said, “My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed.”

Vicky later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch. But the moment that stole the show this episode came when Vicky recreated his “fainting” moment from that other episode, when he had cheekily pretended to faint after Karan had told him Katrina would like to date him. Twitter, naturally, was swooning over it.

HIM RECREATING THIS ICONIC MOMENT ADDED 5 YEARS TO MY LIFE AHSHSHSJ #KoffeeWithKaran #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/kALhQ9m2X0 — (@aestheticallyFM) August 16, 2022

vicky kaushal recreating the moment when his and katrina’s love story began uwu pic.twitter.com/ccNmTwI8yN — (@booksb4looks) August 16, 2022

mans really manifested to the extreme and got his dream girl https://t.co/lWRcYgekY6 — Harp (@galelagjaa_) August 16, 2022

And the rest is history , محظووظ بجد https://t.co/9ZL33fGxtH — haniineyy (@haniinyy22) August 16, 2022

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention. From drones being used for security to Vicky Kaushal making a helicopter entry, bizarre pieces of news were doing the rounds. Even stuff like ‘drones being shot down’ at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi,” the star admitted.

Vicky also spoke about how they had a good laugh about the barrage of funny memes and tweets that were flooding social media around the time of his wedding.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here