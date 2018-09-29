Victims of Sexual Assault Shared on Twitter What They Did When They Were Not Believed



Women, I am going to ask a tough question, only reason why because I want to defend women who have been sexually abused. My question is, when people say there is no proof, what do you tell them?

When you’re young, and when you have no power, you say nothing. Who’s going to believe you? The first person they interrogate is you; the last person they interrogate is you. You say nothing, you learn, and you work on getting stronger.



How many women does it take for people to believe them over one man? Why is it that when 3 women come forward with sexual assault allegations, our politicians dismiss and embarrass them and continue to push this man forward? #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/YbPVZpYy52

I didn't. I stayed silent, to this day, because I knew I would go through what Dr. Ford went through today. Millions of women have a truth they do not tell.



Yep, told my sis in law, she said she couldn’t relate because it never happened to her and “knows him”, so she never found any fault with him. Hurts to this day.



People will believe what make them comfortable sometimes.

Eyewitness testimony is enough to put people away for murder, why would it not be enough to put someone away for rape.



I answer - If I said I was mugged and could identify the attacker, would that be enough? Or would you assume that I'm lying about that poor guy?

And by the way - this was not a trial. And there was no investigation.

Sexual harassment is a burning issue across the world. But in the US, it had come in the spotlight once again after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court.Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings have been the centre of much discussion.