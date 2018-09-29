GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Victims of Sexual Assault Shared on Twitter What They Did When They Were Not Believed

How many women does it take to prove a sexual assault charge?

Updated:September 29, 2018, 6:01 PM IST
Sexual harassment is a burning issue across the world. But in the US, it had come in the spotlight once again after President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings have been the centre of much discussion.

Amid the controversy, film director David Weissman posted a question on Twitter that has invokes some thought-provoking answers from women on microblogging site Twitter.

Weissman, who is a former Trump supporter, asked women what they did when they were not believed upon coming out with accusations o sexual violence.

Many women responded to the question and some of the answers will definitely make you think.











some women asked tougher questions:







