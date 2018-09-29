Victims of Sexual Assault Shared on Twitter What They Did When They Were Not Believed
How many women does it take to prove a sexual assault charge?
Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and the Ford-Kavanaugh hearings have been the centre of much discussion.
Amid the controversy, film director David Weissman posted a question on Twitter that has invokes some thought-provoking answers from women on microblogging site Twitter.
Weissman, who is a former Trump supporter, asked women what they did when they were not believed upon coming out with accusations o sexual violence.
Women, I am going to ask a tough question, only reason why because I want to defend women who have been sexually abused. My question is, when people say there is no proof, what do you tell them?
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 28, 2018
Many women responded to the question and some of the answers will definitely make you think.
When you’re young, and when you have no power, you say nothing. Who’s going to believe you? The first person they interrogate is you; the last person they interrogate is you. You say nothing, you learn, and you work on getting stronger.
— Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) September 29, 2018
How many women does it take for people to believe them over one man? Why is it that when 3 women come forward with sexual assault allegations, our politicians dismiss and embarrass them and continue to push this man forward? #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/YbPVZpYy52
— A🌸 (@totivaldez03) September 27, 2018
I didn't. I stayed silent, to this day, because I knew I would go through what Dr. Ford went through today. Millions of women have a truth they do not tell.
— Tina Freeman (@tinajfreeman) September 28, 2018
Yep, told my sis in law, she said she couldn’t relate because it never happened to her and “knows him”, so she never found any fault with him. Hurts to this day.
People will believe what make them comfortable sometimes.
— Kåtię (@katie0873) September 28, 2018
some women asked tougher questions:
Eyewitness testimony is enough to put people away for murder, why would it not be enough to put someone away for rape.
— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) September 28, 2018
I answer - If I said I was mugged and could identify the attacker, would that be enough? Or would you assume that I'm lying about that poor guy?— LAMusing (@LAMusing) September 28, 2018
And by the way - this was not a trial. And there was no investigation.
