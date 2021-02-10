News18 Logo

NASA Astronaut Victor Glover Shares His Spacewalk Experience in These Series of Pictures
3-MIN READ

NASA Astronaut Victor Glover Shares His Spacewalk Experience in These Series of Pictures

Image shared by NASA astronaut by Victor Glover. (Credit: Twitter/ @AstroVicGlover)

Image shared by NASA astronaut by Victor Glover. (Credit: Twitter/ @AstroVicGlover)

In his latest Twitter post, Glover has shared what it's like to have a spacewalk.

Ever since his launch into space in November 2020, NASA astronaut Victor Glover has reached celebrity status on Twitter. He is also becoming an inspiration for thousands as he keeps sharing his candid and honest posts about life outside Earth. While space agencies have often shared anecdotes of spacemen and women, Glover takes us earthlings into the vast cosmos on a very personal level. He is our surrogate to experience the amazement that lies beyond the confines of our planet; see and feel the things he does in real-time. His latest post about spacewalks is bound to make you feel a connection with the universe in a similar way.

Currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Glover was the commander of historic flight SpaceX Dragon Crew 1 mission. In his latest Twitter post, Glover has shared what it's like to have a spacewalk.

"Filled with gratitude for recently completing my first and second spacewalks - something I've rigorously trained for over the years. Working outside and seeing our vibrant Earth, so many stars, and much more of @Space_Station was worth the effort. Keep grinding! #MondayMotivation," he wrote as caption for the pictures he shared featuring him on a brief expedition outside the ISS chambers.

The post has thousands of likes and replies, with queries and amazement from the people.

Some had very intriguing questions about the space like this one:

This genuine query of can you feel like falling when you are in a vacuum, without any environment or gravity?

Being an astronaut and exploring the universe as space cowboys is a dream almost shared universally by many children. This Tweet perfectly sums up the feeling.

For the uninitiated, any work (maintenance or exploration) done outside the space station or a spacecraft, outside the limit of Earth’s perceptible atmosphere, can be defined as a spacewalk or more technically, extravehicular activity. Even though the astronauts are in space, they rarely are in contact with space as their operation takes place within the bounds of ISS.


