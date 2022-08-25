Victoria Police Arrests 100-Year-Old Woman to Help Her Tick Off ‘Get Arrested’ From Her Bucket List

In what comes as a very sweet incident, police in Victoria helped a centenarian tick one item off her bucket list by arresting her. Taking to Facebook, the department shared the story. “Now these kinda arrests, we’re happy to make. For many, getting through life without being arrested is a pretty good run. An obvious one we would like to think.

But for ex-nurse Jean Bicketon – who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, a good run in and of itself – getting arrested was on her bucket list,” the department wrote. It further mentioned that when they heard of Jean’s wishes, the team at Moe station were ready to step in and help check it off.

It happened when she was celebrating her milestone at Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care and three young constables whirled in, lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were met. “Quickly briefing the residents of the event (to assure no-one was in trouble), officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms. Bicketon, declaring her ‘officially’ under arrest. With little restraint, Jean willingly obliged,” the department wrote. Have a look at the image shared by the police:

According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations. The department mentioned that they are glad that they could help grant the experience. Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 1K likes.

“Happy 100 th birthday Mrs Jean Bickerton the most wonderful kind hearted person l was to bless to met and live with thank you for guidance me to what life has offer,” commented a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “Bless you Jean, happiest of birthdays and I hope the residents sang a rousing chorus of You’re Goin’ Home in the Back of the Divvi Van.”

“What a fabulous feel good story! Happy 100th Birthday Jean Bicketon! And to the officers involved, thank you for helping make our world a better place! Good on you Victoria Police!” mentioned another Facebook user.

What do you feel about this gesture of the cops?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here