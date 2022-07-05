Victoria's Secret Revamp Truly Inclusive or PR Stunt? Body Positivity Activists Speak Out

Fashion giant Victoria’s Secret has recently bid farewell to its Angels and welcomed activists and models of all shapes and sizes as their new ambassadors. Victoria’s Secret, a coveted lingerie brand, seemingly went through a complete revamp. The brand took a break and transformed itself in 2021. The same year, the brand announced it was recruiting a group of diverse women as its new representatives. It joined a group of companies pledging to increase the amount of business with Black-owned firms and also promised to promote more Black workers. After a year, the brand also introduced its first Black trans model and also its first model with Down’s syndrome. However, the old criticism is yet to be shaken off: Is this a genuine shift to body positivity or another corporate PR stunt?

Body positivity can be defined as a social movement which is focused on the acceptance of all bodies, regardless of size, shape, skin tone, gender, and physical abilities. Indian body positivity influencer Kritika Khurana describes the idea of body positivity as loving yourself and feeling comfortable in your skin. While speaking to News18, she said, “Many brands have a body-positive approach these days but still body positivity hasn’t reached the goal of inclusivity yet and has a long way to go. A lot of times companies use people who promote body positivity for their promotional gains. Rather than supporting a cause, their motive takes a different road. It varies from brand to brand, whether they have an authentic body positivity approach or if it’s just a way to get more sales in.”

According to a 2021 press release, Victoria’s Secret has created the partnership to “build new, deeper relationships with all women” by creating “revolutionary” lingerie collections, “inspiring” content, and bringing awareness for causes that support women. The models who walked the brand’s shows were termed Angels and needless to say, the selection process was to attain this title is tough.

For years, models have spoken about the extreme diets and workout regimes they had to get on to maintain an extremely small waist size. However, now, as things have evolved, a lot has changed. Indian body positivity influencer Dimple Mehta Fernandes elaborated on the same. While speaking to News18, she said, “It sickened me to read about how models would starve themselves to fit into those outfits. In all honesty, there’s still a very long way to go. The models that are chosen to represent these brands are only relatively larger. In a country like India where women are inherently curvy, a Large or an Extra Large size is very common. Until we have brands working with women that are 3XL-5XL, we won’t have reached true inclusivity when it comes to larger bodies.”

The beginning of a change

A change was initiated when the US’s National Organization of Women (NOW) protested a fashion show and termed it a “softcore porn infomercial” in 2002. Years later in 2019, VS cancelled its iconic show for the first time. This came after it received extreme criticism and was constantly called out for the impossible body standards that it promoted. Not just this but the sales of the company were also severely affected. Also, its market share in the US dropped from 33 per cent to 24 per cent. Body-positive and inclusive brands garnered much more popularity and became the talk of the town. It was not just confined to body types, but the brand was also not inclusive of the trans community. In a Vogue interview, Edward Razek, the former Chief Marketing Officer said that he did not think that the show should feature “transsexuals” because it is a “fantasy.”

The role of social media

With time, not just activists but social media also played an important role in promoting body positivity and calling out brands. Social media influencers have majorly helped in shaping people’s minds. Dimple, while shedding light on the same, said, “Influencers have been leading this movement. They provide confidence and motivation to men and women who want to build a healthy relationship with their bodies.”

On being asked if influencers are just used as props for a better reach by brands, she said, “Some brands have a quota like colleges for inclusivity and some brands actually believe in what they speak of. You can very clearly see that and understand if you study the brand enough. Does the brand’s size chart run smaller than usual? This means that if you’re actually an XL, but according to the brand you’re a 2XL or 3XL, then this brand only speaks of inclusivity as a gimmick. Are the designs for bigger women the same or is there a separate section with extremely loose and ill-fitting outfits?”

Further narrating a personal experience, she said, “I once had a brand that wanted to collaborate with me and when I went through their website, their “plus-size” clothes were all labelled as maternity wear. Imagine how that would have felt like to a girl already struggling with body image issues. All the signs are usually in a brand’s actions. If you pay attention, you’ll see it.”

After years of facing criticism, the brand decided to revamp completely. In February this year, VS introduced its first model with Down’s syndrome, Sofia Jirau. Also, Emira D’Spain officially became the first Black transgender woman to model for the brand. While brands do have a crucial role to play, body positivity is something which comes from within. Talking about the same, Kritika said, “Body image tends to be positively or negatively affected by the content to which people are exposed to on social media.” She emphasized the need of “Loving the way you are, accepting your body as it is despite all the so-called ‘flaws’ that society has taught us to hate.”

