'Victory Has Just Been Postponed': Indians Are Hoping for Chandrayaan-3 After Chandrayaan-2 Goes Silent

In the early hours on Saturday, ISRO's highly coveted Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-2 failed to go as per plan, much to the dismay of a billion Indians who had been glued to their television since midnight. Just 2.1 kms from the lunar surface, ISRO lost all contact with the Vikram Lander, which was crucial to their mission.

Later, ISRO clarified that the mission had been almost 100% successful, because the orbiter was safe and would continue with its course. It has also been reported that the ISRO would try to establish contact with the lander for fourteen days. While the mission wasn't entirely successful, Indians have refused to acknowledge it as a failure.

For the past few hours, social media has been buzzing with words of encouragement and heartfelt messages which laud ISRO and its team of scientists. In fact, several netizens have said that victory has just been postponed because Chandrayaan-3 will be a success. Indians are sure that the next Moon mission by the ISRO would be a huge success, to make up for the disappointment. #Chandrayaan3 has been trending on Twitter all morning.

Check out some of the tweets:

Men who weren't born into luxury. Men who rose against all odds. India is blessed today having got rid of the flab and filth.Moon, see YOU soon. We will come back ❤#Chandrayaan3 begins. pic.twitter.com/LEHQzBi5uI — ℓοѕτϐογ_ѕαιᏐ (@saifsarang786) September 7, 2019

Pls raise your hand if you don’t know how to spend this weekend ????????? Pls raise your hand if you wish @narendramodi signs the cheque for Chandrayaan 3 ??? Please raise your hand if you don’t mind putting your money into this!! #Chandrayaan2Landing — vas (@v2l2b2) September 6, 2019

#Chandrayaan3 dear world, there won't be chandrayaan 4. In chandrayaan 3 itself we will conquer moon. pic.twitter.com/DXsa82Dt8y — dinesh A R (@Dinesh_Comments) September 8, 2019

Waiting for that day.. I am sure we will celebrate harder next time when #Chandrayaan3 will land and explore the south pole of the Moon. @isro made us proud this time.. and next time they will made us cry with happiest tears!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VzV2xjqMnI — 🇮🇳 Bharatiya Naari🇮🇳 (@rohini_biswas) September 8, 2019

It was just a Try . India will not stop no matter chandrayaan 2 , 3 or 4 untill we succeed . India will not let your Tears into waste Sivan sir . #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/hOo9Yo1gyY — Shivam agrawal (@shivamBIGBOSS) September 7, 2019

