Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Victory Has Just Been Postponed': Indians Are Hoping for Chandrayaan-3 After Chandrayaan-2 Goes Silent

Indians are sure that the next Moon mission by the ISRO would be a huge success, to make up for the disappointment. #Chandrayaan3 has been trending on Twitter all morning.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 8, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Victory Has Just Been Postponed': Indians Are Hoping for Chandrayaan-3 After Chandrayaan-2 Goes Silent
Indians are sure that the next Moon mission by the ISRO would be a huge success, to make up for the disappointment. #Chandrayaan3 has been trending on Twitter all morning.
Loading...

In the early hours on Saturday, ISRO's highly coveted Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-2 failed to go as per plan, much to the dismay of a billion Indians who had been glued to their television since midnight. Just 2.1 kms from the lunar surface, ISRO lost all contact with the Vikram Lander, which was crucial to their mission.

Later, ISRO clarified that the mission had been almost 100% successful, because the orbiter was safe and would continue with its course. It has also been reported that the ISRO would try to establish contact with the lander for fourteen days. While the mission wasn't entirely successful, Indians have refused to acknowledge it as a failure.

For the past few hours, social media has been buzzing with words of encouragement and heartfelt messages which laud ISRO and its team of scientists. In fact, several netizens have said that victory has just been postponed because Chandrayaan-3 will be a success. Indians are sure that the next Moon mission by the ISRO would be a huge success, to make up for the disappointment. #Chandrayaan3 has been trending on Twitter all morning.

Check out some of the tweets:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram