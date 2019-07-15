Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

VidCon 2019: Kid Cosplaying as 'Influencer Apology Video' Wins Contest and the Internet

The cutout frame has the video titled as “My apology”, showing that the video has clocked over 7 million views.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
VidCon 2019: Kid Cosplaying as 'Influencer Apology Video' Wins Contest and the Internet
Picture credits: Twitter.
VidCon 2019, which scheduled from July 10 to July 13, has had an amalgamation of some seriously hilarious cosplayers.

The largest convention for YouTube and Instagram influencers, held at Anaheim Convention Center in California, United States, also had one kid dressed as an ‘Influencer apology video’.

Dressed as a YouTube video screen frame, the kid could be seen sobbing into a pack of tissues, and 'apologizing.' The kid was seen wiping away “tears”, feeling apologetic for posting a video, which fans didn't approve of, as social media influencers have done a few times too many on the Internet.

The cutout frame has the video titled as "My apology", showing that the video has clocked over 7 million views.

Showing off a melange of different expressions of regret made by certain social media celebrities, the kid also reminded his viewers to subscribe and like the video for a chance to win a $1,000 gift-card giveaway.

The video was shared by The Atlantic’s Taylor Lorenz, who took to Twitter to write, “This kid came dressed as an influencer apology video at #Vidcon2019 @pugloca.”

The video has since then received many reactions from the people for it’s hilarious dig at the apology videos posted by famous influencers.

The kid also won the prize was being ‘best dressed’ at the event. And most certainly the Internet. Posted on the kid's Twitter, he could be seen still imitating a social media influencer’s apology video even while being on stage for receiving the prize.

