VidCon 2019: Kid Cosplaying as 'Influencer Apology Video' Wins Contest and the Internet
The cutout frame has the video titled as “My apology”, showing that the video has clocked over 7 million views.
Picture credits: Twitter.
VidCon 2019, which scheduled from July 10 to July 13, has had an amalgamation of some seriously hilarious cosplayers.
The largest convention for YouTube and Instagram influencers, held at Anaheim Convention Center in California, United States, also had one kid dressed as an ‘Influencer apology video’.
Dressed as a YouTube video screen frame, the kid could be seen sobbing into a pack of tissues, and 'apologizing.' The kid was seen wiping away “tears”, feeling apologetic for posting a video, which fans didn't approve of, as social media influencers have done a few times too many on the Internet.
Showing off a melange of different expressions of regret made by certain social media celebrities, the kid also reminded his viewers to subscribe and like the video for a chance to win a $1,000 gift-card giveaway.
The video was shared by The Atlantic’s Taylor Lorenz, who took to Twitter to write, “This kid came dressed as an influencer apology video at #Vidcon2019 @pugloca.”
This kid came dressed as an influencer apology video at #Vidcon2019 @pugloca pic.twitter.com/X8e79czn5A— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 12, 2019
The video has since then received many reactions from the people for it’s hilarious dig at the apology videos posted by famous influencers.
ha ha, look at the number of ads as well.— Möhsin (@MohsinKhawas) July 12, 2019
And only 10 thumbs up on 7.5M views. LoL.— Tawni (@TheTawniest) July 12, 2019
My fav part is the subtle addition of, like, 15 ad breaks throughout the video.— Thee Anthony Fantano (@theneedledrop) July 13, 2019
The kid also won the prize was being ‘best dressed’ at the event. And most certainly the Internet. Posted on the kid's Twitter, he could be seen still imitating a social media influencer’s apology video even while being on stage for receiving the prize.
July 12, 2019
