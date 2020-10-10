Video of CNN Reporter Shooing Off Racoon Before Going On Air is Winning the Internet

We all remember the BBC dad who got interrupted by his toddler son while he was in the middle of an interview on the news channel. It seems that we now have a successor to that video after a CNN reported got interrupted not by a kid but by a notorious racoon.

CNN reporter Joe Johns was just about to go live on television when he was interrupted by a racoon outside the White House. The encounter was caught on camera on Tuesday and has been entertaining netizens since then.

The senior Washington correspondent can be heard shouting “get lost” and throwing what looks like a cardboard box before he turns back to face the camera. The incident happened when Johns was seconds away from going live to provide an update on the president’s health when he spotted the raccoon.

Johns seemed pretty exasperated with the frequent interruption of the animal as he says, “Freaking Racoons man, this is the second time!”

His colleague Omar Jimenez who shared the video on Twitter captioned, “Protector of the night. The hero we deserve. Joe. Johns. The raccoons never stood a chance.” The video has received over 1.9 million views and 5.4k likes as netizens hail Johns’ racoon fighting skills.

Protector of the night.The hero we deserve.Joe. Johns. The raccoons never stood a chance. @joejohnscnn pic.twitter.com/ImyBjZXw42 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 7, 2020

Some users are also asking if they could avail Johns services and get rid of the racoons at their locality. “Like a bouncer at a night club!” said one user, she further said, “Joe, Can you stop by and get rid of our racoons when you're done there? I like your style!”

Joe, Can you stop by and get rid of our racoons when you're done there? I like your style! — Gretchen McGinnis (@gerdymack) October 9, 2020

While another Twitter user said this might be President Donald Trump’s way of attacking the media who have been critical of his administration.

Some also suspected that the racoon was a Russian secret agent and that is how the Cold-War era enemy receives all the inside information of their country.