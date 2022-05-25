Video: 10-Year-Old Seema From Bihar Hops On One Leg To School, Aspires To Be A Teacher

In a country where basic education is something not accessible to everyone, a girl in Bihar has been doing the unthinkable. Ten-year-old differently-abled Seema from Bihar’s Jamui district epitomises undying zeal and passion for educating herself. In a viral video, Seema can be seen hopping to her school on one leg.

Seema’s leg had to be amputated after a road accident two years ago. But that hasn’t stopped her from going to her school, which is about a kilometre away from where she resides. Seema has become a celebrity in her village as she set an example for children’s education, particularly for the promotion of girls’ education. The spirit of Seema has certainly not been broken. Her passion for education stems from her dream to one day become a teacher.

Seema continues to be her parents’ pride because of her desire to study and eventually teach others. Her father Khiran Manjhi is a migrant worker, looking after his family with the small amount he sends every month. Her mother, Baby Devi, says that the girl is the second eldest among six siblings.

Seema’s teachers admire her positive attitude and offer to assist her by supplying her with books, and study material and enrolling her in a school. The video of her hopping her way to school on one leg has captured the attention of many, including Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal.

10 साल की सीमा के जज़्बे ने मुझे भावुक कर दिया। देश का हर बच्चा अच्छी शिक्षा चाहता है। मैं राजनीति नहीं जानता, इतना जानता हूँ कि हर सरकार के पास पर्याप्त संसाधन हैं। सीमा जैसे हर बच्चे को अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा देना ही हर सच्चे देशभक्त का मिशन होना चाहिए, यही सच्ची देशभक्ति है। https://t.co/XI5stbpgSN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2022

Kejriwal used Twitter to express his pride after reading and seeing Seema’s story. The Delhi CM went on to say that every child deserves a good education and that governments should try to ensure that every child has that opportunity.

While Seema’s tale has inspired and encouraged many internet users, some have begun to voice concerns about the state of education and its accessibility to those who are from rural regions and are differently abled.

