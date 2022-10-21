Video Baby Penguin's Attempt to Run Off a Weighing Scale is The Cutest Thing You'll Watch Today

Baby animals. Those two words on the YouTube search bar are sure to bring up results that can brighten the gloomiest of days. From puppies to kittens to even baby pandas, the cuteness is always overloaded, and the delight of internet users is always visible in the comments section. The case is no different when it comes to the video of a baby penguin. This was demonstrated by a recent viral video of a baby emperor penguin giving an adorably hard time to a breeding staff member trying to weigh the fluffy creature.

A struggle to weigh a 97-day-old baby emperor penguin. pic.twitter.com/2Bq1wid60J — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 19, 2022

The video, lasting just over a minute, shows a baby penguin put on a weighing scale by a breeding staff member. The little one, visibly playful in nature, does not care for the procedure and is eager to run off. As soon as the person trying to weigh the penguin removes their hand, the bird tries to run off. After a few unsuccessful attempts, punctuated by the sound of little chirps and claws clattering on the scale, the penguin chick tries to trick the staff member.

It can be seen standing still for a couple of seconds, just until the person lets their guard and takes a step back. As soon as the baby penguin realises that the ruse has worked like a charm, it tries to run away in glee. Unfortunately for this little penguin, the staff member puts it back on the scale. Towards the end, the young bird cooperates and stands still, waiting for its weight. The baby penguin is as photogenic as they come and looks majestic.

Social media users are thrilled by the video, which has garnered over 25 million views. People have dropped plenty of heart and laughing emojis to show their appreciation. Others have expressed their adoration with “aww”. Yet others are positively stunned by how fluffy the baby penguin is.

The video has also garnered tons of laughs at the chick’s inability to stay still. It seems to have a case of happy feet!

Emperor penguins are the largest member of all penguins and are known for their stately demeanour. Some members of this species can grow as tall as about 130 cm and weigh 25 to 45 kg. This particular baby penguin will soon shed its silver-grey feathers and acquire the characteristic black-and-white plumage.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here