Video: Bride With Heavy Lehenga Just Wants To Sit In Lift And Sip Wine

Weddings are special for both bride and groom and they also give moments that you cherish forever. From guests to friends, everyone contributes to making the day extra special. And then there are spontaneous moments — that come out of the blue. A video shared by an Instagram handle ‘Witty Wedding’ shows one such instance where perhaps the wife wasn’t aware of how heavy her wedding lehenga was.

In the video, the bride is seen sitting inside the lift. “When you can’t “lift” the Lehenga , sit in the"Lift “ !! Sharing the charming bride’s lift dairies on her D day," read the caption to the reel on Instagram. The bride appears to be liking her stay inside the lift as the doors open and close. Sitting on the floor of the lift, the bride interacts with people and is also seen taking a few sips of wine.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/COAHK0KD_nB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The name of the bride is Amrit Kaur, who has gotten married to Nihar Kapoor.

The video has received great traction on Instagram and over 1,800 people have liked it. While several people appreciated the bride and the groom, some objected to the idea of drinking just before getting married. This, of course, is not the first time when someone’s wedding video is going viral.

An account ‘Photoshoot wedding’ shared a video a week ago on its handle in which a bride was seen going towards the stage for ‘Jaymala’. As soon as she reached the stage, she started dancing to the song ‘Aankh Uthi Mohobaat’. The groom, too, joins her and then the two performed together. That video had also gone viral on social media.

