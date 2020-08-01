Video Calls To Social Media Posts, How You Can Go Digital on Raksha Bandhan During Pandemic

Rakshabandhan will be celebrated on August 3 this year. The festival celebrates the beautiful bond between brother and sister. People across India celebrate the festival with much enthusiasm.

However, this year things are a bit different due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are chances that you may not be able to tie rakhi to your brother this year due to the COVID- 19 guidelines. But, all is not lost, thanks to technology, here are a few things that you can do at and from your home to make Rakshabandhan 2020 special:

Video Call: A brother-sister virtual reunion would perhaps be the aptest thing to do on the day. Include all your siblings and cousins and enjoy a virtual fam jam.

Send rakhi and gifts online: It would have been great if you could personally tie rakhi to your brother, but since you can't do that, why not send one online? This will not only bring a smile to your brother’s face but will also be a sweet gesture from your end.

Dress up: Truth be told, a significant part of our festivals. Do not shy away from pulling out your ethnic attire from the closet to feel festive.

Cook rakshabandhan special dishes: There are special dishes for each festival. Even if you are not surrounded by your loved ones make sure to cook the delicious delicacies for your own self to make the day happier.

Upload photos on social media: One's Facebook or Instagram are filled with photos with friends. On the day that celebrates the brother-sister bond upload a picture with your sibling and shares a cute memory with your online fam.