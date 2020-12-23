Video Captures Terrifying Moments When Cheetah Gets Eaten by Crocodile While Drinking Water

Crocodiles are so powerful that even some of the predators like lions, cheetahs or tigers approach any pond or river in a forest cautiously because of their fear. A video has surfaced on the internet recently, showing how a crocodile devoured a cheetah cub, which had gone to the water's edge for a drink.

The footage shared by Mail Online shows a 13-feet crocodile dragging the cheetah cub during an ambush. What happened was that the young cheetah was unaware about the crocodile hiding just below the waterline to attack it. While the cub was drinking water, the crocodile leapt up and grabbed his prey at a lightning-fast speed.

The footage of the incident was captured by South African WildEarth safari guide Busani Mtshali. It was shot at Beyond Phinda Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

"It is so painful. It is more than the word painful. There is nothing really we can do because the croc was just ambushing the cheetah when the young cheetah cub went down to drink water," Mtshali can be heard saying in the footage.

According to The Sun, Nile crocodiles, the largest crocodile species to be found in Africa, can eat a prey half of their body weight. Besides, they use the strength of their legs to drag bigger animals.

A similar incident was reported recently in South Africa. An adult Nile crocodile preyed upon a baby crocodile. The pictures of the incident were shot by photographer Jan Butter (69) from Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

He was present at South Africa's Kruger National Park when this incident happened. Butter was just 100 metres away from the scene of action. The photographer witnessed the Nile crocodile eating the younger croc and dragging it back into the water.

“All of a sudden, we saw one crocodile grab another one in between its jaws,” the photographer said. The pictures shared by the photographer showed half of the baby croc’s body inside the adult’s mouth. The photographer revealed that the action was over in “about a minute”. After hunting its prey, the adult crocodile swam away, asserted Butter.

He and his team stated that they had seen such an incident for the first time. They said that it is uncommon among crocodiles to eat their own species. However, they added that male adults in many species eat or kill their younglings.

The internet is replete with many videos of crocodiles hunting other animal species.