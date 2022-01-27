Video: Child Comforting Sleeping Golden Retriever is Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Dogs are renowned for their generous nature and devotion, the reason we often cite them as examples when it comes to loyalty.

Perhaps it is for this reason that when human children and dogs come together, their love is worth noticing. A video depicting this love is currently going viral on social media.

Netizens are crazy about the antics of a Golden Retriever dog named Maui, and he is becoming immensely popular on Instagram.

The dog lives in the city of Chicago and has nearly 3 lakh followers on Instagram. People appreciate the adorable videos and photos of the dog posted frequently on the Instagram handle.

A recent Mauli video in which a small child is seen taking care of him while he is asleep is doing the rounds on the internet. The video shows the dog sleeping peacefully but upon closer observation, he appears to be dreaming.

Maui then suddenly begins to shake while dreaming. Following this, a small child, Eric, notices and comforts him.

He calls the dog by its name and caresses his body. The child also turns off the room’s light so that he can sleep without any trouble and covers him with a cloth.

Hundreds of people have commented on the video which has received over 3 lakh views.

"This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Eric is a wonderful sibling," stated one woman.

Here is the link to the Instagram video:

Another netizen commented that we don’t need to teach our children anything separately and all we have to do is show them by doing things ourselves.

A woman even started appreciating the parents of the child, expressing her delight at the child’s upbringing. A lot of people also expressed their love for the child by making the emoji of a heart.

