Video: Couple Gets 2-Story House For Their Golden Retriever; Personal TV, Fridge Inside

While we have heard and read umpteen stories about parents spoiling their kids by fulfilling their demands, some pet owners are not far behind. Not long ago, a Malaysian businesswoman reportedly bought a necklace for her cat on her 4th birthday. And a couple has shared on TikTok a video showing a house they got made for their dog.

This couple got a double story house constructed for their golden retriever. Inside the house, there’s personal space for the pet and a TV set as well.

In the video, the pet owner gave a tour of the unique dog house and posted it on a Tik Tok account named Chipheregirl. The woman said that her husband gifted a house like the one they live in for their pet dog. This dog house has all the necessary amenities for their fur baby. There is a personal TV for the dog, his bed and a Christmas tree since the festival is around.

Not just that, the dog also has his fridge where his food, treats and items are kept for him. The house has been designed so wonderfully that it gets enough sunlight and air.

A slide has also been installed in the house for the dog to come down from the room above. The dog house video has already garnered millions of views. Some people are jealous of the dog after looking at his lifestyle.

One of the users also wrote that the dog was living a better life than him, he does not even have to give rent. Another user has asked if the dog wanted a roommate. He can bark as well. Addressing the owners, another person said that they showed they are rich without saying that they are rich.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.