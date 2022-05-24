Video: Elderly Woman Dances While Washing Clothes, Internet Loves Her Energy

A video of an elderly woman dancing while washing clothes has been shared on the famous Instagram account Goodnews Movement. In the video, the woman is seen washing clothes in the washing machine. She puts the clothes inside the bin and starts dancing.

Her cheerful and energetic style is loved by the people. Along with her positivity, she has also given a big lesson to the people, which is mentioned in the caption of the video. The caption says, “I don’t think anyone would have had more fun doing laundry. Whatever you do, try to make it fun.” The video received 135,359 likes and 3.6 million views.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

After seeing the video, many left their feedback. A woman said that she will now keep the same positive attitude while washing clothes.

Another user said that all elderly people should include the same amount of positive energy with age. Everyone is praising the woman. A woman even said, “This made my day”. Overall, the video got lots of appreciation from the viewers.

