Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water

Incessant rains resulting in floods have brought Bihar to a standstill; so far, twenty nine people have been killed owing to unexpected rains which have wreaked havoc in Patna and other surrounding areas.

Patna, Bhagalpur and Kaimur districts of Bihar received rainfall nonstop for over forty eight hours, which was completely unprecedented. Naturally, day to day life came to a complete stand still in these areas. #PatnaFloods and #BiharFloods have remained the top trends in the country for the past two days, with people urging the government and elected officials to take note and necessary measures to bring relief to those who are stranded or suffering.

One particular heart wrenching video from Patna, which has gone viral, shows a rickshaw puller stranded in chest-deep water. The video seems to have been taken from an apartment balcony or window high up; those recording the video can be seen conversing with the rickshaw driver who appears to be in extreme distress.

The man, who is completely drenched, seems stuck and is unable to leave his rickshaw behind. He can be seen crying and asking for help in the video. The people recording the video ask him to leave the rickshaw parked near their home and promise to keep an eye on it; however, the man understandably refuses to abandon his rickshaw.

At this point, the video abruptly ends and we don't know if the man ultimately gets help. The video has also been shared by a journalist who reveals that the location is Rajendra Nagar in Patna.

The video has since been shared by numerous people on Twitter, with several asking the government and the NDRF to reach out to him.

Location: Rajendra Nagar, Patna, Bihar Man refuses 2let go of his bread and butter, his rickshaw. Cries, while trying to push it through deep water logged lane. NDRF teams r in Patna, CM is taking stock. But no 1 to hear his painful cry. This is wht total helplessness luks like. pic.twitter.com/CP2kLqPg1U — Sana Khan (@Sanakhan_m) September 29, 2019

Eyes got numb after seeing this. For him, this Rickshaw is everything. Wo kehte hain na Rozi-Roti pe jab aafat aa jaaye :'(#PatnaRains #BiharRains pic.twitter.com/ita7NRENTB — Raj Manish (@hey_amish) September 28, 2019

Eyes got numb after seeing this. For him, this Rickshaw is everything. Wo kehte hain na Rozi-Roti pe jab aafat aa jaaye :'(#PatnaRains #BiharRains pic.twitter.com/ita7NRENTB — Raj Manish (@hey_amish) September 28, 2019

My thoughts and prayers are with the people in patna rains.. Hope that they remain strong and fight this horrible weather that they're experiencing 🙏#PatnaRains#patnafloodspic.twitter.com/jtgZ0318F6 — MissSunshine™ (@savvykapoor) September 29, 2019

This is really heart breaking 💔💔 This rickshaw puller stuck in #patnafloods but he doesnt want to leave rickshaw bcz it is the only means of earning. Entire city is under water but PM Modi and CM @NitishKumar and Modia is silent as usual. Shame on u Bihar govt#PatnaRains pic.twitter.com/fqcLo27nqm — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) September 29, 2019

This is one of the most heartbreaking videos. A man cries as he is unable to pull his rickshaw any further in the #PatnaFloods. He doesn't want to leave it & go as it's probably his only source of income. Such is the poverty and helplessness 😢 Yes, everything is fine in India. pic.twitter.com/KH9KslMi8S — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 29, 2019

#patnafloods Hear his cry.He can't leave his rickshaw unattended. If you can't hear his cry and desperation Consider yourself dead. pic.twitter.com/H7miQr3aSx — M (@Miss_Trust_Ful) September 29, 2019

If this would have happened in Mumbai then whole twitter would have been flooded with tweet from celebrities. Pray for people, animals and birds of patna #patnafloods pic.twitter.com/VZGvxw7s9M — A4Aadiᴴᵒᵘˢᵉᶠᵘˡˡ4 (@akki_aditya) September 29, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.