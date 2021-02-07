'Sight to Behold': Video of Snow-capped Train in Himachal Pradesh Tweeted by Indian Railways go Viral

Winters in Himachal Pradesh feels like an all-white heaven on earth with snow caped mountains and houses and just about a white blanket cover on everything. A recent video put out on twitter by the Indian Railways' handle has garnered much wows on social media. The video, shot at the Taradevi Station in Himachal Pradesh went viral as it showed a train standing on the railway tracks covered in snow.

The Indian Railways tweeted the splendid video and wrote: "Spellbinding ! Taradevi Station of Shimla-Kalka heritage route covered in a blanket of snow is a sight to behold."

Spellbinding ! Taradevi Station of Shimla-Kalka heritage route covered in a blanket of snow is a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/yOeTrpu4rF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 5, 2021

Twitter users commented on the video, marvelling at the sight and retweeted the same several times. The video has been viewed over 16,000 times and the beautiful video has made people gush about the scenic beauty of the video.

It's called beauty of snow covered hills #toytrain of shimla 🚂🚃🚃🚃 — Kushal Singh Thakur (@ikushalsingh) February 6, 2021

Hogwarts express starting in 2 mins 😀 — Arunachaleswaran (@arun_d_apocalyp) February 7, 2021

The Twitter handle of the Indian Railways often shared beautiful images of such train rides for its followers to draw their attention towards the beauty of train journeys. They recently also shared a snap of a train passing through the Nilgiri Mountain Railway stretch.

Sneak peek into nature!The picturesque Nilgiri Mountain Railway stretch between Mettupalayam and Ooty offers beautiful natural scenes enriching our rail journey experience. pic.twitter.com/7ItbSSLAaw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 6, 2021

Also, on Sunday the Indian Railways shared another video of a snow covered toy train in Shimla.

Snow, snow everywhere! Spellbinding views of Shimla Station where so called toy train is blanketed by heavy snowfall this winter. pic.twitter.com/b8zk15n8cz — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 6, 2021

During the recent Union Budegt, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new National Railway Plan for India 2030 with a total allocation of Rs 1.15 lakh crore for Indian Railways.

Indian Railways was severely impacted in 2020 since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted services, which were completely halted for a few months. Talking about the priorities of Indian Railways, Sitharaman spoke about the commissioning of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors.

Indian Railways is looking to invite private sector participation in a big way for upgrading railway stations and also running trains on the network. India's first "private railway station" - Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh - project under PPP mode is nearing its first phase completion. Also, Indian Railways is hoping to finalize the bids for the 150 private trains project by the first half of this year.