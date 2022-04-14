Video: In Haryana, Woman Lies Calmly on Railway Tracks as Train Passes Over Her

There have been incidents of people losing their lives on railway tracks due to negligence by them or authorities who do not implement safety measures properly. Deliberately risking life by sitting on the railway track, however, is quite unheard of.

A video that surfaced online recently showed a woman covering her head with a dupatta and lying straight on track even as the train passed over her. Instead of getting scared and getting off the track, the woman calmly got up, deeply engrossed in conversation with someone on the phone and got off the railway tracks. The video is said to be from Rohtak, Haryana. Many were seen criticising the girl in the comment section.

This person wrote that the addiction to mobile phones should not be to this extent that it starts endangering lives.

जी काबरा जी बहुत खूब हम तो कहेंगे-मोबाईंल से बड़ी नहीं जिंदगी,जिंदगी से बड़ा हुआ मोबाईल। निकम्मा बना दिया,तब भी छूटता नहीं मोबाइल।। जरूरी है वक्त जरूरत काम आने को मोबाइल। नशा इतना भी ठीक नहीं निकम्मा बना मृत्यु दे मोबाइल।।— Surendra Jain (@Surendr81418719) April 12, 2022

According to this user, there should be no mercy for such an irresponsible act. The user wrote that this sort of irresponsible act causes the family to suffer.

Advertisement

I dont have any mercy for this type of irresponsible citizen. Full family use to suffer for this sort irresponsible act 😡😡— Daliya (@DaliyaB29) April 12, 2022

Some were also seen questioning the authenticity of the video. According to these users, the video could have been edited.

i think its edited video….not real— PRAVIN NIKAM (@Pravartan2021) April 13, 2022

Among the funny comments, a person said that the girl must be checking 6G signals. Another one wrote that the girl must be having a conference call with her boss.

6G mobile service checking 😎😃😃— Kapil🐦 (@Kapil_Bundii) April 12, 2022

If it's a conference call with Bosses— 🇮🇳 ऋ (@riturajrd) April 13, 2022

The Internet has been abuzz with the video of this girl and it has garnered a total of 89.4k views. The video has been retweeted 830 times.

A similar incident in which a woman was caught and saved miraculously was reported from Rohtak, Haryana, as well. The woman was trying to cross the railway track when the train was at a halt. The carriages suddenly started moving. The woman laid still until bogies passed by and was able to save herself from getting crushed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.