Video: Little Girl Cries Seeing Her Father Walk on Glass Bridge

A video in which a man is walking on a glass bridge and his daughter getting scared for him is going viral on the Internet and making people emotional. While the location of this video is not known, it has been shared by the Instagram handle, @beutefullplacee.

The caption to the video reads “This little girl is afraid that her father will fall, the mirror is breaking". In the short video clip, as the man walks on the glass bridge, it gives an effect of cracking. And that’s what makes the kid scared for her father’s life. She’s afraid the glass might break for real and result in injuries to her father.

When the man notices his daughter was scared and crying, he immediately comes and calms her down.

Netizens have given a lot of love and support to this video. It has received more than 46 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

One of the users said, “daddy girl", another wrote “Ooooooo so cute “. A third user has commented “So sweet". In the video, the girl can be seen crying when she felt that her father was in danger.

