Video: Little Girl Solves the Puzzle in a Tick, Leaves Internet Stunned

Teachers and parents have their methods to teach tricks to children. They often test children whether they are learning the tricks and methods to solve problems. A video featuring a girl who solved a maths puzzle within seconds and in one go recently went viral. The video also showed two girls failing to solve the simple puzzle given by their teacher. The video shows children applying their minds to solve a simple maths problem given by their teacher.

In the viral video, a teacher gives a diagrammatic puzzle to three small girls. The teacher asks them to draw a dot inside a circle without lifting the pen even at once. One of the three children sitting in front of the teacher tries to draw this diagram but she fails as she draws a dot on the circle. The second child draws a rectangle instead of a circle.

When it is the turn of the third child, she quickly turns the corner of the paper and applies such a trick that she draws a dot within a circle without lifting the pen. The other two children in the video were surprised to witness the intelligence of the third child. The teacher also applauds the girl.

The video has gone viral on Instagram. People who watched the video are giving their feedback on it. One user praised the child’s brain and described her as “intelligent”, while another user compared her to “Einstein”. Many also applauded the teacher who tests the intelligence of their students by giving such exercises.

Several users also showered their love on the girl’s intelligence by posting heart and fire emoticons.

