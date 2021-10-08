Video: Little Tortoise Stops Lion From Drinking Water, Twitter Users Find it Amusing

A video of a tortoise confronting a lion while the latter was drinking water from a riverbank is going viral on social media.

While the lion was seen drinking water peacefully, a small tortoise emerged from the river. This tortoise went close to the lion’s mouth without any fear and even tried to stop him from drinking water.

The most surprising thing is that even the lion got away from there after looking at the tortoise. Not many would believe it to be true if they weren’t shown the video. And the people on social media have not just found the visuals amusing but also shocking given the difference in the sizes of the two creatures.

After taking the booster dose pic.twitter.com/bpJe72Ex95— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 7, 2021

Sharing this video on Twitter, IFS officer Susanta Nanda has written something interesting. Nanda says that this is what happens after taking the booster dose. That means after taking a booster dose no matter how close corona comes it will not affect you.

This video was posted not long ago and has already been viewed over 40 thousand times. It has received more than four thousand likes. Some people watching this interesting video are also commenting on it. While one of the users wrote “Lions don’t eat or can’t eat turtles because of the hard shell”, another one wrote: “He also knew aaj se navratra chalu hain no non veg”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.