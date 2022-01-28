Video: Malay Man Performs CPR on Cat Rescued From Building Where Fire Broke Out

A heart-wrenching video of a firefighter giving CPR to a cat is going viral on social media. According to reports, the video is from Miri, Malaysia, and the firefighter giving CPR to the cat is PB Mohammad Ainli Akhbar.

The video was shared on Facebook on a page, Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Sarawak. In the video, one can see a cat in an unconscious state. It is being said that the cat was trapped in the fire. The cat was taken out safely somehow. But even after being rescued, it did not show any movement.

Seeing the unconscious cat, the firefighter, PB Mohammad Ainli Akhbar took it in his lap. The firefighter then started giving CPR to the cat.

First, an attempt was made to give oxygen to the cat by blowing in its mouth. After that, the firefighter exerted pressure on the cat’s chest.

The firefighter kept trying to save the cat for about 30 minutes. But since its lungs were filled with smoke, the cat couldn’t survive.

However, when its video was shared, people started appreciating the noble deed of the firefighter. People praised the efforts made by the firefighter to save the life of the cat. People also sent prayers for the peace of the cat’s soul.

