Video: Man Prepares Authentic Turkish Coffee in Three Different Vessels

A video in which a man is seen making authentic Turkish coffee is going viral on social media. He’s preparing coffee in a special vessel. For an authentic Turkish beverage, the coffee is brewed in a hot sand-filled pan heated continuously. The man pours coffee and sugar into 3 vessels. This special way of making coffee is so intriguing that many around the world are watching the video on repeat.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account with the name nature. The post reads, “Traditional Turkish coffee! Have you ever tried it? Traditionally, a cup of Turkish coffee is brewed using a pan filled with sand and heated over an open flame.

“The sand-filled pan allows for total control over the heat. Cups left on the surface stay warm and the heat used for brewing can be adjusted by the depth of the coffee in the sand.”

The post further explains that Turkish coffee is very finely grounded and brewed by boiling. While any coffee beans can be used, arabica varieties are considered the best. The coffee grounds are left in the cup when served.

People from around the world started tagging their close ones in this post making it go viral. Many users took to the comments to show their reluctance towards such a bizarre concept, while many showed excitement to try it.

