Video: Man Surrounded by Snakes of All Sizes Loves Their Company

When we see a snake, our first response is usually that of shock, isn’t it? However, a video featuring a man with snakes is going viral on social media. The man can be seen with a dozen of giant pythons in the video. The man appears to be smiling and enjoying his time with snakes.

In the viral video, the man was seen having fun among the giant snakes and they were all very to him. The man neither looked worried nor sacred. In the video, he can be seen laughing and enjoying the snakes. This video was shared on Instagram from an account named “yournaturegram”.

In the video, snakes of all sizes — small and large — are seen. These large snakes can kill anyone by wrapping around the body. Their grip is so tight that it can powder a human bone, but the man is not perturbed. He is all smiles even when a bunch of snakes fall from the top.

The video has been watched by thousands of people so far, and they are sharing it on other platforms as well. One of the viewers commented, “My soul is trembling after watching this video. Don’t know how this person is living so comfortably among them”.

