Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares Video Of Blackbucks In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his Twitter handle shared a video of 3,000 blackbucks crossing a road in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his love for animals and birds. On Wednesday, Modi took to Twitter to share a video featuring a herd of blackbucks crossing the road. The video was originally shared by the Department of Information, Gujarat, and the PM retweeted it.

The tweet features the spectacular sight of blackbucks swiftly move together in a pattern which made the Prime Minister say ‘excellent’. The video was shot at Bhavanagar’s Blackbuck National Park. Over 3,000 blackbuck were part of the herd.

Take a look at the video:

Here are some of the reactions:

The video has garnered more than 7,800 retweets, 60.5K likes and 664K views.

first published:July 29, 2021, 16:02 IST