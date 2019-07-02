Video of a Snake on a Windshield Goes Viral, Netizens Aren't Happy With What Happened Next

Remember David R Ellis' 2006 ghastly American action thriller Snakes on a Plane starring Samuel Jackson? A film dedicated to passengers trying to survive in a plane full of venomous serpents, the film, though hyped, failed to deliver.

However, something similar happened in real life, and the video, which has gone viral on social media, will leave you shocked.

The short clip, doing the rounds on social media show two men driving in the US state of Kansas getting both amused and frightened when a snake appears on the passenger window and slowly crawls on to the windshield.

Is it legal to hitchhike in Kansas City? Asking for a (snake) friend. pic.twitter.com/uYrtUfDnIP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 28, 2019

The incident that took place in Kansas City in the state of Missouri saw the men record the reptile as it travelled on to the windshield before the driver flicked it off the windshield by switching on the wipers.

However, not everyone was amused by their actions. A number of people came out to speak up against the action, with one user tweeting, "That animal was terrified and just because "snakes are scary" (and they are) is no excuse to treat it like that. We shouldn't be celebrating this."

Here's what others wrote:

Pull the f*** over!Its hanging on for dear life. Just because its a snake doesn't mean you ignore the danger it is in.If this was a cute furry kitten they would have stopped immediately. — ⚘ (@emills28) June 28, 2019

Pretty sure that was a gopher snake. Not poisonous and very important in the eco system. All those fuckwads needed to do was pull over on the side of the road so he could go back quietly to his habitat. But fuckwads hit him into the street where he likely was run over. — Jack Dawg (@MrJackDawg) June 28, 2019

This isn’t funny; stop the car and help the terrified animal. These people are horrible. — Barbara Evans (@brevans01) June 28, 2019

I hate the way they laugh when the snake gets thrown into the street. It was a harmless black racer--good for controlling rodents. — Grant Clauser (@geclauser) June 28, 2019

Animal abuse is not entertainment and should not be perpetuated by our “upstanding” news organizations. — Marilyn Williams (@JoyMWilliams) June 28, 2019

However, it remains unclear whether the snake survived the incident or not.