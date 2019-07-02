Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Video of a Snake on a Windshield Goes Viral, Netizens Aren't Happy With What Happened Next

It remains unclear whether the snake survived the incident or not.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Video of a Snake on a Windshield Goes Viral, Netizens Aren't Happy With What Happened Next
It remains unclear whether the snake survived the incident or not.
Loading...

Remember David R Ellis' 2006 ghastly American action thriller Snakes on a Plane starring Samuel Jackson? A film dedicated to passengers trying to survive in a plane full of venomous serpents, the film, though hyped, failed to deliver.

However, something similar happened in real life, and the video, which has gone viral on social media, will leave you shocked.

The short clip, doing the rounds on social media show two men driving in the US state of Kansas getting both amused and frightened when a snake appears on the passenger window and slowly crawls on to the windshield.

The incident that took place in Kansas City in the state of Missouri saw the men record the reptile as it travelled on to the windshield before the driver flicked it off the windshield by switching on the wipers.

However, not everyone was amused by their actions. A number of people came out to speak up against the action, with one user tweeting, "That animal was terrified and just because "snakes are scary" (and they are) is no excuse to treat it like that. We shouldn't be celebrating this."

Here's what others wrote:

However, it remains unclear whether the snake survived the incident or not.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram