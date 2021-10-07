Video of a Squirrel Devouring a Snake Stuns Internet

Did you know squirrels eat snakes? No, right. Well, we have a video to prove it. In the clip shared on Twitter, we see a squirrel and tiny snake attacking each other, with the squirrel scratching the snake’s mouth with its paw. Towards the end, the squirrel catches the snake in its jaws and eats it. The surprising visual was shared by an IFS officer on Twitter. Along with the clip, the post read, “If you had not seen a squirrel devouring a snake gleefully, look at this…”

The clip has garnered more than 21,000 views on the social media platform.

You can watch the video here:

If you had not seen a squirrel devouring a snake gleefully, look at this…🎥Life & Nature pic.twitter.com/LWIdiYFcbC— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 6, 2021

Netizens were surprised because most of them thought that the squirrel would be eaten by the snake, and not the other way round. Many in the comment section also pointed out that the squirrel, in the video, resembles a chipmunk, which is a striped rodent found in North America, and which resembles a squirrel to a great degree.

Chipmunks are small striped squirrels native to North America and Asia. Note the stripes on the head, back and tail.squirrels look similar to chipmunks, but do not have stripes on the head. Note the white eye-ring. pic.twitter.com/dH83KQjSFL— Sd (@Sd04982517) October 7, 2021

I don’t think that’s a squirrel. It looks like a chipmunk. But I could be wrong.— Tai Leon (@TaiLeon3) October 6, 2021

Looks like a Chipmunk & not a squirrel? Mind blowing just the same!— Laurie Slinger (@gardenerinNJ) October 6, 2021

A user shared a video in which a squirrel was seen devouring a newborn sparrow chick. He wrote, “Sir, I had only once seen a squirrel catching and devouring a full-grown chick of a sparrow, which was not able to fly quickly.”

Sir, I had only once seen a squirrel catching & devouring full grown chick of sparrow which was not able to fly quickly. But later learnt that squirrels are herbivores but some time eat eggs & chicks of birds from nests. (Video is not mine)https://t.co/NkBuV3I8Kl — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) October 6, 2021

“I was thinking that squirrels are herbivorous,” read a comment.

I was thinking that squirrels are herbivorous 😲— 🇮🇳Sridevi Jagadeesh🇮🇳 (@SriviKrish) October 6, 2021

Another pointed out that the snake in the video was in fact a garter snake which is known to be quite a docile species.

Seems to be a garter snake. They are quite docile— Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanAtEllicott) October 6, 2021

What do you have to about the video?

