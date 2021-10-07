CHANGE LANGUAGE
Video of a Squirrel Devouring a Snake Stuns Internet

The surprising visual was shared by an IFS officer on Twitter.

The clip has garnered more than 21,000 views on the social media platform.

Did you know squirrels eat snakes? No, right. Well, we have a video to prove it. In the clip shared on Twitter, we see a squirrel and tiny snake attacking each other, with the squirrel scratching the snake’s mouth with its paw. Towards the end, the squirrel catches the snake in its jaws and eats it. The surprising visual was shared by an IFS officer on Twitter. Along with the clip, the post read, “If you had not seen a squirrel devouring a snake gleefully, look at this…”

You can watch the video here:

Netizens were surprised because most of them thought that the squirrel would be eaten by the snake, and not the other way round. Many in the comment section also pointed out that the squirrel, in the video, resembles a chipmunk, which is a striped rodent found in North America, and which resembles a squirrel to a great degree.

A user shared a video in which a squirrel was seen devouring a newborn sparrow chick. He wrote, “Sir, I had only once seen a squirrel catching and devouring a full-grown chick of a sparrow, which was not able to fly quickly.”

“I was thinking that squirrels are herbivorous,” read a comment.

Another pointed out that the snake in the video was in fact a garter snake which is known to be quite a docile species.

What do you have to about the video?

October 07, 2021