Video of a Swordfish Attacking Deep-sea Diver Goes Viral

When it comes to aquatic life, we have often come across videos where we witness deadly sharks fiercely attacking human beings, but we have hardly ever glimpsed a video proof of a swordfish attacking humans. Mostly because it is believed and experts claim that swordfish do not attack until they are provoked. Well, this belief was recently shattered by an old video that is making the rounds of the internet. A 57-second shocking clip of an unprovoked swordfish attacking a deep-sea diver off the coast of Fugro, Brazil has resurfaced online and is going viral.

It can be seen in the unsettling footage that a deep-sea diver is walking along the ocean floor, which is 721 feet below the surface, and out of nowhere a 5-foot-long swordfish suddenly strikes his oxygen tank. The attack was extremely fierce as after the strike, the swordfish got trapped in the scuba gear. The swordfish in the video can be seen thrashing wildly to set itself free, but it couldn’t, as till the end of the video its sword was jabbed in diver’s gear.

Diver gets attacked by swordfish at 721 feet (220 m) below the surface pic.twitter.com/pXHtgIILrX— Domenico (@AvatarDomy2) March 10, 2022

As soon as the diver realises that he has been attacked, he can be seen using a thick rope to reach a platform. The video, which was recorded in 2016, was tweeted by a user named Domenico, who while posting the video wrote, “Diver gets attacked by swordfish at 721 feet (220 m) below the surface”.

Several netizens acknowledged the video, while some expressed their shock at the incident, others commented satirically and also wished that the diver wasn’t harmed by the attack. One user wrote, “Wow! Novel way to fish for swordfish. I hope the diver was ok.” Another wrote, “I would accept my fate if I was him Oh My God”.

