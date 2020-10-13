Video of White Woman Hurling Puppy at a Black Man While Racially Abusing Him Goes Viral

In a recent viral video, a white woman was seen throwing a puppy at a black man after hurling racial abuses at him in California.

The video, that was filmed by the black man shows a so-called 'Karen' charging at him while holding the puppy. When the man asked, "What did you just say?", she said, "I said you’re black".

The man shoots back with "So what if I'm black, what's up?"

The woman then replies, "So what if I'm white?" to which the man says with a fiery voice, "I didn't say nothing about race, you're the one bringing it up".

The war of words continues for sometime, when suddenly the woman kicks the man and the situation becomes more serious.

The man then points at the puppy and asks, to whom does the dog belong to. In no time, the woman throws the puppy at him and the distressed dog starts whining.

The man warns her that everything she is doing is being recorded and this can lead her to jail. However, the woman claims that it is quite impossible to let that happen as she has a "mental health record".

The video was shared by the man, who goes by the name @mulaflare on Instagram.

The video also triggered a lot of concerns for the way she treated the dog with many asking also calling her out. Few even highlighted the need for mental health care.

I was not prepared for that. Like AT ALL. Despite the clear description. — Bunk (@B_Jammin2008) October 10, 2020

Do we know if the dog is OK! — (((GloriaV))) (@ginnymore) October 10, 2020

We need universal mental health care in this country, clearly — miss speech (@miss_speech) October 10, 2020

She admitted she couldn’t go to jail because she had a mental health record. Addiction mixed with unstable mental wellness is horrible combination. — Christopher (@studious2002) October 10, 2020

We need more mental health care. — 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲LWA🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@BioRecTech) October 10, 2020

Is it just me, or is there a serious mental health crisis in this country that is not being addressed at all? This is insane. — The Real Frank Grimes (@The_Real_FrankG) October 10, 2020

Omg she has very serious mental health issues and the poor dog my God thank God she didn’t hurt the guy he had a lot of patience — 💙LatinaMomInLA💜💛 (@LatinaMomInLA) October 10, 2020

In another subsequent post, the man shared an image with the dog where he even named it 'Movie'.

A woman in the US was filmed calling the cops after an African-American man asked her to put her dog on a leash and not choke the pet while walking him in New York's Central Park.

The video, recorded by the sister of the man went viral with many lashing out at the 41-year-old woman, identified as Amy Cooper, for walking the Cocker Spaniel in this manner off-leash.