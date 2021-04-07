buzz

Video of Adorable Fishing Cat Family Playing in Odisha Goes Viral: Watch
2-MIN READ

Video of Adorable Fishing Cat Family Playing in Odisha Goes Viral: Watch

A family of fishing cats | Image credit: Twitter

The adorable clip from Chilika Lake in Odisha was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter and has been going viral since then.

The internet is a gold mine for adorable animal videos, ready to uplift your mood anytime, anywhere. Their charismatic innocence will win over your heart and make you smile even on a bad day. One such video of playful cats has been doing rounds on the internet melting people’s hearts online.

A clip captured a pair of energetic and quirky fishing cats playing with each other as their mum sleeps beside them. The adorable clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. He states that the family of the fishing cats was spotted along the borders of Chilika lake in Odisha.

In the 24-second footage two little cubs are frolicking in the wild while their mother tries to rest.

Ever since it has been shared, the clip is catching eyeballs as people couldn’t resist the adorable ball of furs fighting with each other. It has been viewed more than 56,000 times, gained over 4000 likes and has been retweeted more than 500 times.

Netizens could help but be awed by the sibling’s mischief and left a bunch of lovable comments on the post.

Multiple users called the video ‘adorable’ and thanked Nanda for sharing the video with them.

A user called the cats ‘jumping jackasses.’

Another user emphasized on the peaceful scenes in the video.

A person wrote Orissa is a highly underrated state.

A user put forward his wish to pet them.

Fishing cats are known to be great swimmers and for preying on fishes. Commonly found in Sunderbans in West Bengal, Chilika Lagoon in Odisha and Krishna mangroves in Andhra Pradesh, Indian fishing cat is almost twice the size of house cats. They are designated under the ‘vulnerable category’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

first published:April 07, 2021, 16:44 IST