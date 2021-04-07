Video of Adorable Fishing Cat Family Playing in Odisha Goes Viral: Watch

The internet is a gold mine for adorable animal videos, ready to uplift your mood anytime, anywhere. Their charismatic innocence will win over your heart and make you smile even on a bad day. One such video of playful cats has been doing rounds on the internet melting people’s hearts online.

A clip captured a pair of energetic and quirky fishing cats playing with each other as their mum sleeps beside them. The adorable clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. He states that the family of the fishing cats was spotted along the borders of Chilika lake in Odisha.

In the 24-second footage two little cubs are frolicking in the wild while their mother tries to rest.

Our camera trapped a beautiful family of Fishing cat as part of our ongoing estimation along the boarders of Chilika lake. pic.twitter.com/YzYtYYgBPX— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2021

Ever since it has been shared, the clip is catching eyeballs as people couldn’t resist the adorable ball of furs fighting with each other. It has been viewed more than 56,000 times, gained over 4000 likes and has been retweeted more than 500 times.

Netizens could help but be awed by the sibling’s mischief and left a bunch of lovable comments on the post.

Multiple users called the video ‘adorable’ and thanked Nanda for sharing the video with them.

What a stunning footage .. 👌🏾👌🏾👏🏽👏🏽— Sandeep Shetty (@Sandeep10319508) April 5, 2021

Nicely captured..!!The cats are so adorable.— Sujata Pari (@PariSujata) April 6, 2021

So refreshingly and heavenly cute.😘🙏🐈🐈🐈— Parag_Saharia (@Son_of_Soil123) April 5, 2021

Beautiful 😻— Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) April 5, 2021

A user called the cats ‘jumping jackasses.’

Playful family…or Jumping Jackasses…😂— Pradeep Bhatnagar (@Pradeep15389540) April 5, 2021

Another user emphasized on the peaceful scenes in the video.

Peaceful life, stunning atmosphere, loving children, caring mom.. what a sean .— santhosh kumar Athaluri (@santhosh2116) April 6, 2021

A person wrote Orissa is a highly underrated state.

Odisha is heavenly underrated— Supreet Singh Jossan (@supreetjossan) April 6, 2021

Thanks sir for sharing!— Nate (@ChetanN04267171) April 7, 2021

A user put forward his wish to pet them.

Fishing cats are known to be great swimmers and for preying on fishes. Commonly found in Sunderbans in West Bengal, Chilika Lagoon in Odisha and Krishna mangroves in Andhra Pradesh, Indian fishing cat is almost twice the size of house cats. They are designated under the ‘vulnerable category’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

