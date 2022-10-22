Video of AP 'Rocket Man' Lighting Firecrackers Using Cigarette in Mouth Goes Viral Again

IFS officer Susanta Nanda yesterday shared the video of a man lighting firecrackers, specifically rockets, using a cigarette perched between his lips. The video, in fact, is from 2018 and the man who features in it is Molla Sanjeeva Rao, hailing from a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. He is a farmer who ran a small firecracker factory at the time, and the video was filmed when he was welcoming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, as per an India.com report. Since being shared by Nanda, the clip is going viral all over again.

Rao launched 11 rockets in the span of a mere 20 seconds. “The founder of NASA was definitely from India,” Nanda captioned the video. Many social media users called him ‘Rocket Man’, or Elon Musk in a different avatar, sending rockets to space. One should not attempt to replicate the act shown in the video.

The founder of NASA was definitely from India 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/lbWlbjHB07 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 21, 2022

The original Rocket man. https://t.co/h3IpPQzn20 — Wayne Reid (@Jawonder) October 21, 2022

Wat a style ! Rajini Style https://t.co/4HQtWYysIe — SKM (@AutomationEng07) October 21, 2022

Lol…. he launching rockets with reckless abandon https://t.co/6xDTXYFr8k — papilo (@johakimoluwako1) October 21, 2022

Recently, another video of a man performing a unique feat had gone viral. In the viral clip, he is seen standing in front of more than a dozen baskets of freshly harvested tomatoes. He throws the baskets in the air, such that they spin, unloading the tomatoes on a truck, and then land on the ground just a few steps away from the filled baskets.

Power of Arnold, brain of Einstein pic.twitter.com/3W0dL3c1Dt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2022

The angle is so precise that the man doesn’t have to wait, instead, he keeps repeating the procedure, thereby landing tons of tomatoes without using much manpower.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here