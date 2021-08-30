Video of Astronauts Onboard Space Station Enjoying 'Floating Pizza' is Viral

Food has always had a special place in people’s lives, regardless of where they reside — on earth or space stations. Food, no matter where you are, has the power to make you happy, especially after a day’s hard work. It not only nourishes you but also satiates your taste buds and makes sure your hunger is erased. Who doesn’t love to enjoy their favourite food on a day off? Whether it be a cheeseburger or a pizza. And astronauts are no different as a spaceman recently posted a clip where he can be seen enjoying pizza with other fellow astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The attention grabbing part: the pizza is suspended in mid-air. The viral clip was shared by astronaut Thomas Pesquet and has been watched my many.

He wrote: “Floating pizza night with friends, it almost feels like a Saturday on Earth. They say a good chef never reveals their secrets, but I made a video so you can be the judge. Everything but pineapple, that would be a serious offense in Italy.”

His hilarious caption and the clip was flooded with reaction and likes from all the corners of the world. In just 15 hours of uploading the clip, it garnered a whopping 4.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. People finding it quite unique and relatable too, especially those who share a love for food with the astronaut.

Apart from the many likes and reactions the post has also received tons of comments too. One Instagram user wrote: “It’s insane." While another called it excellent. “What an experience," read another comment. The clip took everyone by surprise and also made everyone head towards their kitchen — because nothing beats the love for food. Needless to say, the clip has received quite some love on the Internet till now.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here