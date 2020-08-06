Video of BBC's Office Collapsing Shows the Human Tragedy of the Beirut Blast

The year 2020 is turning out to be more disastrous than thought. One of the most unfortunate incidents of the year occurred recently in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, where a bomb explosion has rocked the entire city.

The impact of the recent attack was also captured in a video call, as a BBC journalist was in between an online interview when the explosion occurred. In the video, one can see the impact of the destruction on the BBC office building in the city.

Journalist Maryam Toumi was busy recording a video call interview with entrepreneur Faisal Al-Asil when the explosion hit her building. Faisal, director of projects at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, was recording his statements when the screen on the other side went completely blurred.

It began with the tremors and shaking of the wall, followed by a huge explosion. We can also hear cries of pain and help.

The Daily Mail reported that all the BBC staff was safe in the incident, quoting Middle East correspondent Martin Patience.

The horrifying blast, that took place on Tuesday evening, is being linked to a large amount of unsecured explosive material kept stored in a warehouse at Beirut’s port. More than 130 people have been reported dead, while 5,000 others were injured. According to the officials, the death toll is likely to rise as the debris will be cleared. The incident has affected one of the populous areas of the city.