Video of Bear Rolling in Snow with Football Warms Hearts Amidst Incessant Snowfall in Colorado
The incident occurred in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday outside the residence of a Scott Willhite who captured the footage from inside his home.
Image credit: Twitter
A bear was seen making the most of its thick coat of fur, even as traffic woes of commuters and motorists continued to suffer due to incessant snowfall in the state of Colorado, US.
With October being the snowiest month in Colorado's history for 22 years, many in the state may be hoping to find respite from the freezing temperatures and blocked roads. And a viral video of a bear seems to be doing just that.
In the video, shot in Boulder, Colorado, the bear can be seen joyfully rolling around in the snow in a backyard while rapturously ripping a football to pieces. The incident occurred on Sunday outside the residence of a Scott Willhite who captured the footage from inside his home.
ABC News shared a video of the same on Twitter.
Good luck finding a more adorable sight than this bear with a soccer ball and rolling around in the snow in a Colorado resident's backyard. https://t.co/FZu5CiaNfJ pic.twitter.com/JrqtOrqnjz— ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2019
According to local reports, the bear stayed in Willhite's yard for about five minutes before pushing off. But not before he gave Willhite and his sons a few moments of joy in the gloomy cold.
Not just Willhite, many on the internet also agreed that the video was cheering them up on a sullen day. Some even made jokes.
Everyone: awwwwPerson living there pic.twitter.com/rAgr9Uuwsr— A Shai Guy/Redeemer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) October 29, 2019
I know he could chew your face off, but, he's so cute, you just want to hug him and skritch his ears.— Paul Fox (@PaulFox50854324) October 29, 2019
This is even more adorable because it’s not in MY back yard.— (((MLW))) (@MiriamLWallach) October 29, 2019
