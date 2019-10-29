Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Video of Bear Rolling in Snow with Football Warms Hearts Amidst Incessant Snowfall in Colorado

The incident occurred in Boulder, Colorado on Sunday outside the residence of a Scott Willhite who captured the footage from inside his home.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Video of Bear Rolling in Snow with Football Warms Hearts Amidst Incessant Snowfall in Colorado
Image credit: Twitter

A bear was seen making the most of its thick coat of fur, even as traffic woes of commuters and motorists continued to suffer due to incessant snowfall in the state of Colorado, US.

With October being the snowiest month in Colorado's history for 22 years, many in the state may be hoping to find respite from the freezing temperatures and blocked roads. And a viral video of a bear seems to be doing just that.

In the video, shot in Boulder, Colorado, the bear can be seen joyfully rolling around in the snow in a backyard while rapturously ripping a football to pieces. The incident occurred on Sunday outside the residence of a Scott Willhite who captured the footage from inside his home.

ABC News shared a video of the same on Twitter.

According to local reports, the bear stayed in Willhite's yard for about five minutes before pushing off. But not before he gave Willhite and his sons a few moments of joy in the gloomy cold.

Not just Willhite, many on the internet also agreed that the video was cheering them up on a sullen day. Some even made jokes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram