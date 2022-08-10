Video of Bhopal Road Decorated With Indian Flags Goes Viral Ahead of Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022 is just around the corner and the feeling of patriotism is rising in the hearts of all citizens. Just a day ago, stunning visuals from the city of Bhopal went viral on the internet. A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging application to showcase the Independence day decoration that has lit up a bridge of the city with the tricolours of the Indian national flag. The viral video begins with the user seemingly filming a busy road in the city.

What garners the most attention is the footpath attached to the street. While people are seen moving freely on the sidewalk, the entire lane is decorated with the Indian flag. With the monsoon breeze working its magic, the tricoloured flags can be seen moving as the camera captures the stunning visuals.

Take a look at the stunning visuals in the viral video below:

Upon watching the video, a Twitter user said, “This is so beautiful,” while another chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jay.” One more chimed in to add that they got ‘goosebumps’ after watching the visuals of the city.

Check out the reactions below:

This is so beautiful ❤️ — Kuldip Kaur (@kuldip09kuldip) August 9, 2022

Bharat Mata ki Jay — Sudhanshu Sanjay Morey (@sudhanshu_morey) August 10, 2022

The viral video has earned over 52,000 views and over 4,000 likes on the micro-blogging application.

Every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India addresses the nation’s citizens from the prestigious Red Fort located in the country’s capital, Delhi. This tradition was introduced by the first Prime Minister of India, Dr Jawaharlal Nehru. Following the trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech to address the nation on August 15.

However, this year everything is being done on a large scale to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The government has organized a series of events under the title ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The theme of this year’s Independence is reported to be ‘Nation First, Always First’. The Indian government is aiming to hoist a whooping 200 million flags to celebrate the happy occasion of unity and freedom.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here