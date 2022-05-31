Video of Bride-groom Exchanging Snake Garlands Resurfaces, Internet is Horrified

Several snake videos have caused quite a stir on social media in the past, and it appears that the mania isn’t going away anytime soon. Snakes are terrifying creatures, and any interaction with them, regardless of size or type, is dangerous. Most individuals get terrified when they accidentally come into contact with snakes.

However, this old video of a strange custom which has reappeared on the Internet has crossed all the limits of bizarre. We have seen the bride and groom exchanging garlands of flowers, but this clip shows a bride and groom exchanging snake garlands at their wedding.

Yes, you read that right. According to reports, the incident happened in 2010 and it went viral in the year 2017. Now, this bizarre video has resurfaced and people are stunned. Reportedly, the video shows a groom named Siddharth Sonavane, 25, and his bride Shrusti Ausarmal, 23. Around twelve years ago, this couple exchanged snake garlands during their wedding ceremony on November 12, 2010.

Reportedly, the couple hail from a remote village in the Beed district in Maharashtra. In the video, they can be seen dressed in white and putting snakes as garland, and what wonders us is that none looks scared.

In the video, the bride puts a long snake around the groom’s neck before the couple poses for pictures. During the groom’s turn, he subsequently carries a huge python and wraps it around the bride’s neck.

The video also shows a large gathering of people at the wedding. According to reports, the two are local wildlife department employees who live in a secluded location.

