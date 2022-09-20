Video of Cheetah and Tortoise Playing at a Park in Florida Wins The Internet

A video of a cheetah playing with a tortoise in a park has gone viral on the internet. The clip in question was uploaded online by Carson Springs Wildlife on their Instagram page just a week ago. Notably, Carson Springs is a non-profit exotic and endangered species animal park located in the Gainesville area of Florida, United States. The animal park in the caption of the viral Instagram reel revealed that the names of the adorable creatures were Tuesday and Penzi.

The clip begins with the cheetah compassionately rubbing its head on the tortoise’s shell. Soon after the cheetah grazed a bit on the park’s grass and ends up repeating the head gesture once again. Meanwhile, the tortoise doesn’t appear to be scared at all instead it lies still while the cheetah continues his friendly gesture. In the caption, the animal park also stated that the cheetah and the tortoise are best friends. “Tuesday and Penzi are best friends. Come see them at Carson Springs,” stated the caption. Watch the viral video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it spread like wildfire on the photo-sharing application. Within a week, the video amassed over 1.1 million viewers along with 56 thousand likes. A barrage of animal lovers from across the globe responded to the video. A user in the comment section highlighted, how the creatures are different but still managed to build an unbreakable bond.

The user wrote, “Two different cultures, two different lifestyles, and still the best of friends! What a wonderful world this would be if humans could do the same! Absolutely beautiful!” Another added, “Talk about opposite ends of the speed spectrum. Opposites attract!” Many users associated funny anecdotes with the clip. One said, “Should fast and furious are best friend,” another joked, “When you and your friends have nothing in common yet y’all like hanging out.” Meanwhile, a section of the internet highlighted how it is a rare sight to watch a cheetah and tortoise playing together. A netizen commented, “A cheetah and a tortoise? That’s something you don’t see every day.” One more joined, “Lol I absolutely love it. Animals do the cutest things.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here