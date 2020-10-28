Video of Chennai Grandma Lifting Weights in Her 80s Goes Viral, Inspires Others to Stay Fit

Chirag Chordia, a fitness enthusiast from Chennai, had not imagined the fan following his 82-year-old granny would enjoy when he shared her video of lifting weights during a home workout session.

The multiple videos posted on Chirag’s Instagram account show the grandmother calmly flaunting her fitness as she pushes, lifts and outright conquers the training weights.

He explained that although every visitor gets shocked after hearing that the granny can perfectly ace such hardcore workout, she has continued to wow them. Chirag also talked about the myths about old people lifting weights. He wrote, “A lot of myths surround senior training because well, it's uncommon for them to lift weights. Just like it was uncommon for women to lift weights in the 90s.”

He debunked the theory of age affecting workout in the caption. “Age is like BMI. Both are perceived to be useful indicators but rarely, if ever, do they give us the entire context,” Chirag mentioned.

To further make his point, he detailed how the workout regime for his grandmother was created. He said he had to keep in mind her health condition, purpose of her workout and her interests. The reason she started training was she wanted to become “physically independent and capable”. As she had no prior knowledge of gym, Chirag morphed household items with proper fitness equipment to create her ideal routine.

People were amazed at her strength and tenacity. One Instagram user commented, “Oh my !! So good ! This is an eye opener for everybody. So good to see this post. More power to her.”

When the youth has been struggling with motivation to exercise on a daily basis, this octogenarian grandmother has proven to be a major fitness inspiration. Chirag’s videos hit big when they were shared on Twitter by a media platform earlier this month.

#FridayMotivation"Here's my 82-year old- granny lifting weights and being a total badass! She shows off her squat to every visitor, even if they're shocked by the idea that seniors can lift safely!", says Chirag ChordiaVC: https://t.co/vTmJx71t2v pic.twitter.com/4sorQGLdzv — The Better India (@thebetterindia) October 9, 2020

Netizens were taken aback with the video and were left wondering whether their excuses to not exercise seemed valid now.

You inspire💪🏽 — Renu (@Renu72475723) October 9, 2020

Wow! God bless her with great health💐 — Indira S Mittra (@captindira) October 9, 2020

The video was further shared by Indian business tycoon Harsh Mariwala.

The video is sure to inspire others to start focusing on their health.