1-min read

WATCH: Video of Child With Down Syndrome Comforting His Autistic Friend Will Make Your Day

In the footage, one child can be seen crying at a table in the classroom. His friend, sitting next to him, tries to comfort him by giving him a long and warm hug.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
WATCH: Video of Child With Down Syndrome Comforting His Autistic Friend Will Make Your Day
Image credits: Jalisco oculto / Facebook.

A video of a little boy consoling his classmate has gone viral for the sweetest reason. In the heartwarming video, an autistic child is crying, and his classmate, who has Down syndrome, is trying his best to comfort his friend.

Their teacher has, reportedly, recorded the touching moment, and the video went viral across all the social media platforms in no time.

In the footage, one child can be seen crying at a table in the classroom. His friend, sitting next to him, tries to comfort him by giving him a long and warm hug. He also pats his back and wipes off his tears. Finally, in an attempt to cheer up his friend, he also takes his hands and tries being goofy and playful.

Watch the empathetic video below:

This clip has gone massively viral, and has garnered 20 million views – and the numbers are increasing. It also has over 1.5 lakh likes and 10 thousand comments on Facebook alone.

The video quickly reached Twitter and Reddit as well and resonated with many.

