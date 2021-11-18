Video of Chimpanzee Parents Playing With their Baby is the Cutest Thing on Internet

A 20-second video featuring chimpanzees playing with their baby has made netizens go crazy. The video was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Indian Forest Service Officer Sushanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Family that plays together stays together.” The IFS officer in his tweet did not mention if the video was shot in a zoo or some forest.

The video was uploaded on November 12. Soon after he shared the video, another IFS officer Sudha Ramen retweeted it.

Since the video was uploaded on Twitter, it has been viewed by at least 50,000 people. The video showing a chimpanzee family playing with their baby has received more than 3500 likes and was retweeted by 645 users.

In the video going viral, the mother chimpanzee is holding her baby on her stomach and the father chimpanzee is kissing and playing with it. The baby chimpanzee can be seen smiling and reacting to the kisses given to him by his father.

Twitter video link - https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1459182854030512128

Twitteratis after seeing the video featuring Chimpanzees having family time have poured in wonderful comments.

One Twitter user who identifies himself as ncsukumar commented, “I find both mother and the baby the way they are playing almost reminds us human beings.”

Another Twitter user Ugra Roopasya commented, “To all those people who say animals don’t have emotions. They’re more than human.”

“Wow. What a cute episode to see the beauty of togetherness. Thanks for sharing,” wrote Twitter user Ramanarao.

A Twitter user retweeting the video captions it, “A must watch for all humans.”

Many Twitter users commenting on the Chimpanzee family playing video have written, “How cute, adorable, beautiful, Mother’s love, amazing and super.”

While a few Twitteratis showering their anger have written, “This chimpanzee family is having a lovely time but there are some mothers and fathers throwing their kids from bridges.”

