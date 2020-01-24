Video of Chinese Woman Munching on Cooked Bat Has Given Twitter a Coronavirus Scare

Even as China is ravaged by the deadly coronavirus, a purported video of a Chinese woman nibbling a bat’s wing at a restaurant has left netizens in disbelief.

The deadly new virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market selling snake, bats, poultry, and other farm animals in China’s Wuhan city.

The video, first posted by Hong Kong-based news service Apple Daily, shows the woman clutching a bat with a chopstick while eating it hurriedly.

Besides, a man can be heard asking the woman in Chinese to eat only meat, not the skin. The clip was later circulated on Twitter.

A bat(-eating) woman from China... pic.twitter.com/D8JNvClxy4 — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) January 23, 2020

In another video, shared by a Chinese blogger, a bat soup can be seen placed on the table at an upscale eatery. The blogger posted the clip with a caption asking users if they can give up eating wildlife as he said that these bats live in very filthy caves.

Reacting to the video shared by the blogger, some users wrote that it was disgusting. Many also highlighted the risk of consuming dishes made of bats at a time when China is battling with coronavirus.

The new deadly virus has taken the lives of at least 25 people, and caused illness in more than 800, reported mail online.

Besides, China has banned planes and trains from leaving Wuhan, in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease. Authorities have told Wuhan residents not to leave the city.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed the novel coronavirus as ‘2019-nCoV’.

