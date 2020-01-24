Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Video of Chinese Woman Munching on Cooked Bat Has Given Twitter a Coronavirus Scare

The video, first posted by Hong Kong-based news service Apple Daily, shows the woman clutching a bat with a chopstick while eating it hurriedly.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Video of Chinese Woman Munching on Cooked Bat Has Given Twitter a Coronavirus Scare
Screenshot from video tweeted by @chenqiushi404.

Even as China is ravaged by the deadly coronavirus, a purported video of a Chinese woman nibbling a bat’s wing at a restaurant has left netizens in disbelief.

The deadly new virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market selling snake, bats, poultry, and other farm animals in China’s Wuhan city.

The video, first posted by Hong Kong-based news service Apple Daily, shows the woman clutching a bat with a chopstick while eating it hurriedly.

Besides, a man can be heard asking the woman in Chinese to eat only meat, not the skin. The clip was later circulated on Twitter.

In another video, shared by a Chinese blogger, a bat soup can be seen placed on the table at an upscale eatery. The blogger posted the clip with a caption asking users if they can give up eating wildlife as he said that these bats live in very filthy caves.

Reacting to the video shared by the blogger, some users wrote that it was disgusting. Many also highlighted the risk of consuming dishes made of bats at a time when China is battling with coronavirus.

The new deadly virus has taken the lives of at least 25 people, and caused illness in more than 800, reported mail online.

Besides, China has banned planes and trains from leaving Wuhan, in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease. Authorities have told Wuhan residents not to leave the city.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has termed the novel coronavirus as ‘2019-nCoV’.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram